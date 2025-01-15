Eagles Fans Reveal Their Good Luck Charms and Rituals

Where's your Eagles hat, the one you've been wearing every game day since 1974?

It might be a little far-fetched, but it might be true.

Some people have certain good luck charms and/or game-day rituals that they follow every time the Philadelphia Eagles play football.

Some people must watch the Eagle games on TV, while others must NOT watch the games.

Some people believe it's what YOU do that decides whether or not the Eagles win!

(By the way, whatever you did in 2020, don't do it again! The Eagles record that year was 4-11-1.)

Eagles game day rituals

We checked in with some local Eagles fans to see what they do when the Eagles play.

Celene from Wildwood shared the above photo with us. Celene says they light the candles right before game time!

John says when it's game time, he's gotta have his "crying towel" nearby!

Kathie: "I make a different lucky game day special sandwich every game. All kinda Philly inspired."

Michael says come Eagles kickoff time, he's always wearing his Eagles gear.

Danielle shared this story, that probably sounds familiar to some Eagles families: "My dad passed away in September of 2023, my mother gave my son my dad’s Eagles jersey and he wears it every Sunday when the Eagles play. My son swears it’s good luck."

Love it!

Janine shared the above photo of her "lucky Eagles boots."

Joan's helping the team as much as she can: "Every 3 weeks when I get my nails done since September I get this same colors and design. As long as we're still playing I will wear the same nails!"

What do you do for good luck for your favorite team?

