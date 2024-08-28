Eagles’ Jason Kelce Coming Back to Football

One of the most beloved Philadelphia Eagles players is returning to football!

Well, kind of....

Another job for Jason Kelce

Longtime Eagle Jason Kelce officially retired from the football team earlier this year - but he's not living a life of leisure.

Kelce has been busy with his "New Heights" podcast with his brother Travis, and he's do to be in the broadcast studio come football season.

He's also become quite a pitchman, appearing in ads with his wife Kylie in ads for Wawa. She apparently handled the directing:

New pitch for Kelce

One of Kelce's newest ventures is to appear in a commercial for Buffalo Wild Wings. In it, Kelce "returns to football."

He's really becoming a celebrity, isn't he?

We'll stay tuned to see what's next for Jason (and Kylie)!

