Eagles Name Northfield School’s Bowles ‘All-Pro Teacher’

Northfield Community School teacher Brian Bowles isn't a player for the Philadelphia Eagles, but he is a member of their All-Pro Teachers program.

Bowles, a 6-year teacher with Northfield Community School and an educator for 15 years, was one of four New Jersey teachers honored as 2022 Nouryon All-Pro Teacher by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nouryon, a global specialty chemicals company, has been the Eagles' partner in this program for 9 years, recognizing outstanding 5th through 12th-grade teachers in the tri-state area for their contributions to their students, school, and community.

The Eagles describe Brian Bowles as "passionate about preparing the next generation of innovative thinkers to change our world – he's taught courses about media, STEAM, coding, robotics, video game design, and more".

The Birds also point out that Mr. Bowles -- and his expanding family -- are dedicated fans of the team.

Bowles LOVES the Eagles – his favorite player on this year's roster is Jason Kelce, but his all-time favorite is Brian Westbrook. He's sharing his passion for the team with his 3-year-old daughter, Charlee. He and his wife, Courtney, are expecting another baby Eagle at the end of October!

What a thrill for an Eagles fan to be honored for his work as a teacher by the football team that he loves.

If you would like to nominate a teacher for this program, teachers in any school district throughout the Greater Philadelphia region can be nominated by members of the community, current or former students, fellow teachers, and school administrators by October 2023.

