It's one thing to show remarkable talent in one area or another, but being talented in multiple areas at the same time... that's a rarity. Sure, people might succeed in more than one area of expertise, but that doesn't necessarily make them talented.

It could mean they were just at the right place at the right time. It could also mean they had the right connections to succeed in whatever avenue they chose.

When it comes to Philadelphia Eagles' offensive tackle Jordan Mailata... apparently, he's a man of many talents, indeed.

He may have just added yet another title to his resume: country music heartthrob.

Philadelphia Eagles Player Sings For Chris Stapleton

Mailata is turning SO many heads on social media right now, ever since the video went viral of him singing "Tennessee Whiskey" to none other than Chris Stapleton, himself.

That song might not have been originally written and performed by Stapleton, but he's definitely the artist that made it famous among millennials and GenZ listeners.

Mailata sang it for Stapleton when Stapleton was in Philly, playing a Lincoln Financial Field with George Strait.

Jordan Mailata On The Masked Singer

It's no secret that Jordan Mailata has some singing chops since he performed on season 7 of the singing show The Masked Singer. Obviously, there's no way he'd pass up the chance to flex those pipes in front of one of the most famous country singers of 2025, right?

I wouldn't have!

He belted out the song and Chris Stapleton enjoyed it. The video is EVERYWHERE.

Between protecting Jalen Hurts and crooning like a Nashville superstar, this just might make Mailata the most multi-talented guy in the NFL.

From Football To Country Music

If the whole football thing doesn't work out, he just may have a 2nd career in country radio waiting for him. Maybe he can grab Jason Kelce for a duet?

