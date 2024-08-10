Eat Up At The Egg Harbor City Food Truck Festival

If you had plans this weekend, they're likely to be a wash. Due to Tropical Storm Debby, so many fun events throughout the South Jersey region and beyond have decided to cancel. Nobody likes staying inside on a weekend, so it's definitely a bummer.

Luckily for me, my plans haven't changed. The stars have smiled upon me this time. One of the only events that hasn't been canceled for this weekend just happens to be the one that I'll be attending this weekend.

It's always so much fun. The community always shows up big to support the day. With so much to do, it's no shock to me that the organizers have done everything they can to ensure it goes off without a hitch.

I'm talking about the Egg Harbor City Food Truck Festival and mini Car Show.



Personally, I can't wait to walk around and see who's all there. I know Dominic's Tavern is headed down with their delicious wings. One of my other favorites, Pirate Pete's Soda, is on deck, too! Not to mention all the different vendors and bands they have scheduled to perform.

It's shaping up to be an amazing day in Egg Harbor City today. Make sure you head out to the festival anytime between 3-8pm.

