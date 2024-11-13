Did Your Forget About These Egg Harbor Township Area Landmarks Already?

How's your memory?

Do you remember things around your neighborhood 5, 10, 20 years ago?

Sometimes the more things change, the faster things change.

Places we remember

I've lived in Egg Harbor Township since 1998, and looking back, a lot of things have changed.

The house I now live in didn't exist back then, nor did the grocery store where I shop, nor the place where I usually get my gas.

Time changes, and so do places.

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

What's missing?

Here's a list of some Egg Harbor Township area places are are gone, and soon to be completely forgotten.

1. TW Sports. The photo just above from Google Earth shows TW Sports on the Black Horse Pike. It was our local amusement park!

2. Chi-Chi's! The Mexican chain restaurant sat outside the Shore Mall - when it was still the Shore Mall. It was located where the restaurant, The Nizam's is now located. Do you remember what was there after Chi-Chi's and before The Nizam's? It was a Carrabba's Italian Grill.

3. Franks Theaters. Just around the parking lot at the former Shore Mall. It was bulldozed several years ago and remains just an empty lot today.

4. Damon's - A Place for Ribs. It was the building that's now Chickie's and Pete's. Great ribs!

Krispy Kreme Reports Quarterly Earnings Getty Images loading...

5. Krispy Kreme Donuts on Tilton Road in Northfield. It wasn't there long - maybe a couple of years. The donuts were fantastic. It was at the current location of Allen's Shoes.

6. The Ground Round. The restaurant sat pretty close to TW Sports on the Black Horse Pike in EHT. Go ahead, just throw the peanut shells on the ground. There's currently a Royal Farms where the restaurant stands.

7. Lone Star Steakhouse. The chain restaurant was at the corner of Tilton and Fire Roads in Egg Harbor Township. The current location of another Royal Farms. (Hey, Royal Farms, why do you ruin all of our fun?)

Get our free mobile app

There's more

As I wrote about these seven places, even more popped into my head. Perhaps a Part 2 will be coming soon.

What do you remember? Email me: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

Keep reading for more memories.

31 Random Old South Jersey Pictures I Found on My Cell Phone Let's go back in time and see if you remember any of these things in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman