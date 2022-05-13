Egg Harbor Township Cops Look For Masked Man

In the old days (well, three years ago...) when someone was wearing a mask it was odd. Today, not so much.

Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on surveillance camera wearing a mask and pushing a shopping cart in a local store. Police say they want to talk to the man "in reference to an ongoing investigation."

If you can help the police with identification, you're urged to contact the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

