Egg Harbor Township Cops Look For Masked Man
In the old days (well, three years ago...) when someone was wearing a mask it was odd. Today, not so much.
Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on surveillance camera wearing a mask and pushing a shopping cart in a local store. Police say they want to talk to the man "in reference to an ongoing investigation."
Get our free mobile app
If you can help the police with identification, you're urged to contact the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com.
SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
Most Popular Baby Names For New Jersey (2021)
Here are the top names for babies born in New Jerse in 2021
Five Fun South Jersey Places To Take The Kids Before The Shoobies Invade For Summer
South Jersey has so much for kids to do during their summer vacation, but if you don't cross them off your summer bucket list before the 4th of July, then you're looking at waiting in lines filled with shoobies for the rest of the season.