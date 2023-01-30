Egg Harbor Township Cops Want to Talk With Eagles Fan
When committing a crime, it may be a good idea to wear some type of clothing that will make you "blend in."
Well, if you're in the Philadelphia area or the South Jersey area these days, a way to look like everyone else might just be done by wearing some Philadelphia Eagles clothing.
Now, we're not saying this person in question may have committed a crime - we really don't know what happened. All that we know is the Egg Harbor Township Police want to identify him and speak with him.
Actually the police have released photos of two men they're interesting in speaking with. Police say they'd like to identify the pair " in reference to an on-going investigation."
If you can help the police, you're urged to call Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at 609 926-4051. You can also send an email to cid@ehtpd.com. You can make an anonymous tip through this website: https://eht.prophoenix.com/#/home.
SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police.