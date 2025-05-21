Add this to the list of things you shouldn't do:

Approach a witness in a case you're involved in - inside the courthouse - and yell threats at that person.

It actually happened in Atlantic County.

Egg Harbor Township man faces charges

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Muhammad Zia, 51, of EHT, has been charged with Witness Tampering (2nd degree) and Terroristic Threats (3rd degree).

Officials say that back on June 19, 2024, Za was in the Atlantic County Civil Courthouse when the alleged offense took place. Za was a part in a case, and, in the hallway, approached a witness in the case. He reportedly shouted, "Don't F--- with me! I will F---you up!

At the time, Za was a councilman in Atlantic City. The court proceeding had to do with determining whether or not Za was a resident of Atlantic City - a requirement to serve on City Council.

The case has been investigated by the Atlantic County Sheriff's Department. Za is due to be arraigned on May 27, 2025.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

