The second half of February was a rather busy period for officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

According to statistics posted to Facebook, from February 16th through 28th, they answered 2,424 calls for service.

Among those calls were 20 for domestic violence, 51 accidents, and 775 property checks. Officers also stopped 627 vehicles and wrote 172 tickets.

During that time, 41 people were arrested. Here are some of those incidents:

February 16th — Mariano Moreno of Illinois — arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with obstruction, improper behavior, and risk injury or damage

February 16th — Jaquesha Streeter of California — arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and defiant trespassing

February 16th — Elijah Money of Bridgeton — arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with obstruction

Egg Harbor Township Forest Fire Tower - Photo: Google Maps Egg Harbor Township Forest Fire Tower - Photo: Google Maps loading...

February 17th — Destiney Moran of Somers Point — arrested for an outstanding warrant

February 17th — John Segars of Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with shoplifting

February 17th — Nancy Roy of Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with shoplifting

February 18th — Tyree Gittens of Blackwood — arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with CDS-related offenses and hindering

February 18th — Maely Rivera of Camden — arrested and charged with obstruction as well as CDS-related offenses

February 18th — Kwandel Tokley of Bridgeton — arrested on an outstanding warrant

February 18th — Andra Adams, Jr., of Egg Harbor Township — arrested on outstanding warrants

Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township, 2013 - Photo: Chris Coleman Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township, 2013 - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

February 18th — Kelly Caputo of Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with a CDS-related offense

February 18th — Jeremy Johnson of Egg Harbor Township — arrested for outstanding warrants

February 18th — Gregory Loomer of Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with weapons offenses and terroristic threats

February 18th — Anthony Agresta of Egg Harbor Township — arrested on an outstanding warrant

February 19th — Thomas Dunlap of Williamstown — arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with criminal trespassing

February 20th — Amy Mills of Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with CDS-related offenses and hindering

February 20th — Rosamaria Merlino of Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with criminal mischief, resisting arrest, assault on police, and refusing to be fingerprinted

Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps loading...

February 22nd — Ronell Hudson of Atlantic City — arrested for an outstanding warrant

February 22nd — Joseph Donahue of Galloway — arrested for possession of CDS

February 22nd — Anthony Platt of Egg Harbor Township — arrested for outstanding warrants

February 22nd — Ronald Price III of Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with possession of CDS

February 22nd — Ray Sherrer of Millville — arrested for an outstanding warrant

February 22nd — Raul Sanchez-Ortiz of Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant

February 23rd — Carol Wolchko of Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of CDS

February 23rd — Yi Mai of Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with driving under the influence

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

February 23rd — Paola Florido-Godoy of Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with simple assault

February 23rd — John Segars of Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with hindering

February 25th — Columb Higgins III of Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant

February 25th — Erick Morales of Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with CDS-related offenses

February 25th — Stephanie Achanzar of Galloway — arrested for an outstanding warrant

February 25th — Silamlak Dinku of Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with burglary and resisting arrest

JK JK loading...

February 25th — Jahmad Forbey of Atlantic City — arrested on an outstanding warrant

February 26th — Sean Jackson of Bridgeton — arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with shoplifting and hindering

February 27th — Rodney Emory of Millville — arrested for outstanding warrants

February 27th — Roberto Galindo Medina of Pleasantville — arrested for outstanding warrants

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.