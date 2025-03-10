Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, police arrested 41 people in 12 days
The second half of February was a rather busy period for officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
According to statistics posted to Facebook, from February 16th through 28th, they answered 2,424 calls for service.
Among those calls were 20 for domestic violence, 51 accidents, and 775 property checks. Officers also stopped 627 vehicles and wrote 172 tickets.
During that time, 41 people were arrested. Here are some of those incidents:
- February 16th — Mariano Moreno of Illinois — arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with obstruction, improper behavior, and risk injury or damage
- February 16th — Jaquesha Streeter of California — arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and defiant trespassing
- February 16th — Elijah Money of Bridgeton — arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with obstruction
- February 17th — Destiney Moran of Somers Point — arrested for an outstanding warrant
- February 17th — John Segars of Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with shoplifting
- February 17th — Nancy Roy of Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with shoplifting
- February 18th — Tyree Gittens of Blackwood — arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with CDS-related offenses and hindering
- February 18th — Maely Rivera of Camden — arrested and charged with obstruction as well as CDS-related offenses
- February 18th — Kwandel Tokley of Bridgeton — arrested on an outstanding warrant
- February 18th — Andra Adams, Jr., of Egg Harbor Township — arrested on outstanding warrants
- February 18th — Kelly Caputo of Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with a CDS-related offense
- February 18th — Jeremy Johnson of Egg Harbor Township — arrested for outstanding warrants
- February 18th — Gregory Loomer of Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with weapons offenses and terroristic threats
- February 18th — Anthony Agresta of Egg Harbor Township — arrested on an outstanding warrant
- February 19th — Thomas Dunlap of Williamstown — arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with criminal trespassing
- February 20th — Amy Mills of Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with CDS-related offenses and hindering
- February 20th — Rosamaria Merlino of Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with criminal mischief, resisting arrest, assault on police, and refusing to be fingerprinted
- February 22nd — Ronell Hudson of Atlantic City — arrested for an outstanding warrant
- February 22nd — Joseph Donahue of Galloway — arrested for possession of CDS
- February 22nd — Anthony Platt of Egg Harbor Township — arrested for outstanding warrants
- February 22nd — Ronald Price III of Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with possession of CDS
- February 22nd — Ray Sherrer of Millville — arrested for an outstanding warrant
- February 22nd — Raul Sanchez-Ortiz of Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant
- February 23rd — Carol Wolchko of Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of CDS
- February 23rd — Yi Mai of Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with driving under the influence
- February 23rd — Paola Florido-Godoy of Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with simple assault
- February 23rd — John Segars of Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with hindering
- February 25th — Columb Higgins III of Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant
- February 25th — Erick Morales of Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with CDS-related offenses
- February 25th — Stephanie Achanzar of Galloway — arrested for an outstanding warrant
- February 25th — Silamlak Dinku of Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with burglary and resisting arrest
- February 25th — Jahmad Forbey of Atlantic City — arrested on an outstanding warrant
- February 26th — Sean Jackson of Bridgeton — arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with shoplifting and hindering
- February 27th — Rodney Emory of Millville — arrested for outstanding warrants
- February 27th — Roberto Galindo Medina of Pleasantville — arrested for outstanding warrants
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
2012 Flashback - Egg Harbor Township Pathmark Closes
Pathmark on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township closed in 2012. Here are pictures from the inside of the store just before it closed forever.
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman