Egg Harbor Township Police Looking for Man with the Phone

Is he Face-timing his friend? Taking part in a Zoom meeting? Talking with his girlfriend? On hold with Comcast?

OMG! Is he talking to his mother???

Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man caught on surveillance video. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to him, other than it's "in reference to an ongoing investigation."

(If he's up to no good - or alleged no good - why is he conversing with someone on the other end of that phone? Does he need step-by-step instructions?)

If you can help police, you're urged to call the department's detective bureau at 609-926-4051. You can also send an email to email cid@ehtpd.com. To make an anonymous tip, you can go to https://eht.prophoenix.com/#/home.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

