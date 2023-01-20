There's not much that gets shared to social media these days that restores one's faith in humanity. These days, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook are filled with reels showcasing random dances, how to organize yourself or your house, or makeup tutorials.

There is the occasional pet video that warms your heart, but mostly it's just mind-numbing junk. We can all agree on that, right?

Today, however, I stumbled upon a post to a locally-based Facebook group from Egg Harbor Township that really made me happy to live where I do. The post featured a BEAUTIFUL barred owl that had landed on the side of Delaware Avenue in EHT. Obviously, it's not common for owls to just randomly take up space on the side of the road, so a good Samaritan wanted to share the picture to make people aware of its presence.

So many people were offering up suggestions of who to call to make sure the owl winds up in a safe place. A few awesome humans even went out to "babysit" the owl so it didn't get hurt while the internet was figuring out who to call for help. Many places were suggested including NJ's Division of Fish and Wildlife as well as the Wild At Heart Bird Rescue located in Mays Landing.

Luckily, the owl was, in fact, able to fly itself to a tree. People were using caution and not wanting to get too close since you're not supposed to come into close proximity with owls. The barred owl is currently listed as a threatened species, so it was of the utmost importance to handle this situation the right way.

Kudos to EVERYONE who banded together in an effort to make sure this thing got to safety. South Jersey peeps really are awesome! Way to go, EHT!

Source: Facebook

Hang Out With Wolves At Howling Woods Farms In Jackson, NJ! Did you know that there's a place in New Jersey where you can get up-close and personal to wolves? It's pretty cool! Howling Woods Farm is the organization and they teach you all about wolf preservation and responsible care for these animals.

Relax And Reconnect With Nature At This Amazing Farm Stay in Mays Landing, NJ JustBe Farm is the passion project of both Kate and Ray, two South Jersey locals who wanted a place where they could reconnect busy children, teens, and adults with nature.