What better way to get to know South Jersey than to be born right on the Black Horse Pike?

Several officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department and EMTs had quite a morning Thursday as they helped welcome a newborn into the world.

Police say at about 4:30, EHTPD Ofcs. Heidi Wollerman, Juwan Parker, Gary Johnson, and Samuel Walsh responded to the 6600 block of the Black Horse Pike, near King Pin Bowling, to help a 40-year-old woman who was going into labor in a vehicle.

It was determined that the female passenger was on the way to the hospital to deliver her baby however the baby had other plans and wanted to come out before they arrived at the hospital.

Egg Harbor Township NJ cops help deliver baby on Black Horse Pike - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Egg Harbor Township NJ cops help deliver baby on Black Horse Pike - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

First responders at the scene were able to help deliver the baby in the passenger side of the vehicle.

Officials say the mom and her newborn baby were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-Mainland Campus.

Congratulations!