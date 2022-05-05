Cops in Egg Harbor Township say a man crashed into a pole Wednesday afternoon and he has been charged with using a cell phone while driving.

The accident, according to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, happened just before 5:15 PM on Fire Road near Delilah Road.

Authorities say,

A 1998 Nissan Maxima, operated by Donald Defeo, 40 years of age from Egg Harbor Township was traveling Southbound on Fire Road when he lost control, left the roadway and struck a pole.

Defeo was not injured in the crash.

Traffic in the area was detoured for over 12 hours while the scene was cleared.

Defeo was issued motor vehicle summons for careless driving, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and using his cell phone while operating a motor vehicle.

