Conspicuous? Yes.

Cops in Egg Harbor Township are asking for your help as they try to identify a man seen wearing a bright yellow shirt.

As is almost always the case, exactly why cops would like to talk to this person is not known, only that it is part of an, "ongoing investigation."

Also worth mentioning is the fact that he appears to be wearing jeans and a tan shoe of some type, although the bright yellow shirt is what would most likely stand out.

Get our free mobile app

Perhaps he was preparing to land an airplane at the airport or was about to direct traffic? That's strictly conjecturing on our part.

Conspicuous conjecture.

It's also worth noting that, apparently, wearing yellow in winter is a fashion faux pas, but technically speaking, the first day of winter isn't until tomorrow, so he just made it. Whew!

Anyway, before we stray too far off-topic (we were about to mention that this guy should meet The Man with the Yellow Hat from the "Curious George" books), should you know the identity of this yellow-shirt-wearing man, you are asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department at (609) 926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com.

28 Google Maps Pictures That Show Just How Quickly EHT Has Changed Empty lots are now stores in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Existing stores were demolished to build new ones. Roads were changed for the better -- and they put red lights around that traffic circle at the airport.

For sale: this $17.7 million duplex in Ocean City is jaw-droppingly stunning Just listed, this duplex at 2517-19 Wesley Avenue in Ocean City, NJ, is nothing short of spectacular. Let's take a look around!