Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, man charged after being shot in Atlantic City

Atlantic City Police Department - Photo: Townsquare Media Illustration

An Egg Harbor Township man who was shot earlier this week in Atlantic City has now been charged in connection to the incident.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, at around 7:30 Tuesday evening, September 17th, officers responded to the 4000 block of Ventnor Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert and reports of gunfire.

An off-duty ACPD officer quickly responded and found 38-year-old Kevin Hollingsworth of Egg Harbor Township and a 37-year-old woman, also from EHT, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said during their investigation, detectives learned that Hollingsworth allegedly became involved in an argument with several people and both parties ultimately exchanged gunfire.

4000 block of Ventnor Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps
After the shots were filed, police say Hollingsworth entered a nearby business and discarded a handgun that was recovered while the other group fled.

Hollingsworth is facing the following charges:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Unlawful possession of a weapon
  • Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at (609) 347-5766.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

