A man from Egg Harbor Township has been sentenced for sexually assaulting three children that he babysat.

Last Thursday, 30-year-old George Getty III was sentenced to 10 years at an adult treatment center after pleading guilty this past summer to three counts of sexual assault involving a minor.

The victims, who were at the sentencing along with their families, were ages 8, 10, and 13.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says according to a report from the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center at Avenel,

The defendant’s sexual behavior was determined to be both compulsive and repetitive. Given that finding, and pursuant to statute, the defendant is to serve his sentence at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center (ADTC) and receive sex offender treatment while there.

Other conditions of Getty's sentence

Must register as a sex offender per Megan's Law

Parole supervision for life

No contact with the victims or their families

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Erika Halayko represented the State in this case.

