Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting 3 Children He Babysat

30-year-old George Getty III of Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/TSM Illustration

A man from Egg Harbor Township has been sentenced for sexually assaulting three children that he babysat.

Last Thursday, 30-year-old George Getty III was sentenced to 10 years at an adult treatment center after pleading guilty this past summer to three counts of sexual assault involving a minor.

The victims, who were at the sentencing along with their families, were ages 8, 10, and 13.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says according to a report from the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center at Avenel,

The defendant’s sexual behavior was determined to be both compulsive and repetitive. Given that finding, and pursuant to statute, the defendant is to serve his sentence at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center (ADTC) and receive sex offender treatment while there.

 

Other conditions of Getty's sentence

  • Must register as a sex offender per Megan's Law
  • Parole supervision for life
  • No contact with the victims or their families

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Erika Halayko represented the State in this case.

