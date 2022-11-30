Egg Harbor Twp NJ Police Looking to Identify Man Caught on Camera
Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on surveillance camera.
Police aren't saying what the man may have done, other than to reveal they'd like to talk with him in reference to an ongoing investigation.
If you can help the police, you're urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051 or you can send an email to cid@ehtpd.com. You can also make an anonymous tip by clicking here.
SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
