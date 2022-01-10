Do you know who this guy is? If so, officials in Egg Harbor Township would like to hear from you.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is seeking your help with identifying this person, who, apparently, likes being on his phone, in reference to an ongoing investigation.

As is always the case, exactly why this person is wanted is not known -- nor is it known what we was looking at while wandering the aisles at what appears to be The Home Depot.

Anyone that can identify this person is asked to contact the EHT PD Detective Bureau, using your phone, at (609) 926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com.

