Officials in Egg Harbor Township say two people were found dead in a camper Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the EHT Police Department, their officers responded to a wooded area in the Farmington section of the township around 9:30 AM for a report of two dead men that were inside of a camper.

A preliminary investigation found, "the deaths were accidental in nature and nonsuspicious."

Egg Harbor Township police at 9:30 Tuesday morning investigating two dead men found in a camper - Photo: Chris Coleman

The identities of the two are being withheld pending notification of next of kin as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department at (609) 926-4051.

