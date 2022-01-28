Egg Harbor Twp Police Want to Talk to “Man With Carrot Top Hair”

Some people have noticeable features that make them, well, unique.

Police in Egg Harbor Township say they want to talk to a man in reference to an "ongoing investigation."

The thing about this man is that his hair is almost identical to that of the famous comedian named Carrot Top.

Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the man - so we're not sure if it's for some kind of bad joke.

If you can help the police, you're urged to contact the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

