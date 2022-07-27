EHT Cops Look For Man Caught on Poorly-Lit Surveillance Camera

We can capture crystal clear images from a camera millions of miles away on the planet mars, but we have poorly-lit surveillance footage from just down the road....

Police in Egg Harbor Township have released a couple of photos of a man caught on surveillance cameras - but, frankly, the photos aren't the best quality.

Egg Harbor Township Police Department Egg Harbor Township Police Department loading...

Nevertheless, the police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person caught in these photos.

If you can help the police, you're urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also email cid@ehtpd.com.

EHT Police aren't saying why they want to talk with the person, other than it's part of an "ongoing investigation."

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

