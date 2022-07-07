EHT Cops Look For Man In Yellow Who Talks Into Phone Like That

Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for your help in identifying a possible suspect caught on a surveillance camera.

Police say the person in the photo is wanted "in reference to an ongoing investigation."

Get our free mobile app

The person in the photo is wearing a yellow shirt with some sort of logo or design on the upper left side. The person is also holding and speaking into their cell phone "like that."

(I don't know about you, but I tend to notice people out talking into their phone "like that." I mean, "DO YOU HAVE TO BE ON SPEAKER PHONE RIGHT NOW? WE DON'T NEED TO HEAR YOUR CONVERSATION!")

Egg Harbor Township Police Department Egg Harbor Township Police Department loading...

If you can help EHT Police with identification, you're urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to: cid@ehtpd.com.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.