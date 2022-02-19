An Egg Harbor Township man is sitting in a jail cell after being arrested for making threats against a Hamilton Township School.

Township of Hamilton Police say Shafayeth Syed, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged Thursday with causing public alarm for making threats on social media about a local school.

According to police, "His remarks distressed school administration, parents, and students causing alarm to ensure their safety."

A warrant was issued for Syed's arrest and he was taken into custody. He's being held in the Atlantic County Jail pending a bail hearing.

No other information on the case has been released.

SOURCE: Township of Hamilton Police Department.

