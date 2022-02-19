EHT Man Caught and Jailed for Making Threats on Against Hamilton Twp School

EHT Man Caught and Jailed for Making Threats on Against Hamilton Twp School

Photo by Georgia de Lotz on Unsplash

An Egg Harbor Township man is sitting in a jail cell after being arrested for making threats against a Hamilton Township School.

Get our free mobile app

Township of Hamilton Police say Shafayeth Syed, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged Thursday with causing public alarm for making threats on social media about a local school.

According to police, "His remarks distressed school administration, parents, and students causing alarm to ensure their safety."

A warrant was issued for Syed's arrest and he was taken into custody. He's being held in the Atlantic County Jail pending a bail hearing.

No other information on the case has been released.

SOURCE: Township of Hamilton Police Department.

Smile! The Google Maps Car Was Just in South Jersey - Are You in These Pictures?

The Google Maps Car was recently in South Jersey taking new pictures for Google Street View -- are you in any of these pictures?

Eight Huge Eyesores in Absecon and Galloway that Need to Go

All eight of these abandoned or deteriorating buildings are along the White Horse Pike.

Favorites From Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood

Great music and fun at the Wildwood Beach!
Filed Under: Egg Harbor Township, EHT, Hamilton Township, Mays Landing, Police
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top