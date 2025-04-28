You may call it odd or strange. I call it a little a little old-fashioned American ingenuity.

An Egg Harbor Township man has made a pitch on Facebook that is both humorous and resourceful.

Well, probably more humorous than anything.

EHT man pitches for women with cheating husbands

It happened in a Facebook group that targets those who live in Egg Harbor Township. (Original Egg Harbor Township Area Happenings 08234.)

Since it's a private Facebook group, we can't share the man's identity - but he should raise his hand, because he's pretty funny.

(By the way, I'm guessing the guy was trying to be funny, although his idea is a good one.)

He makes a pitch to women whose husbands have cheated on them.

Why?

He wants those women who've been wrong to sell him their lawn mowers on the cheap! "I'm looking to buy a nice push mower and other lawn equipment for cheap."

That's some classic humor!

Just here for the comments

Some of those who responded to his comments proved to be just as funny as him. (Or, maybe they are serious.)

"Try Stafford Barnegat and LBI chatter."

"I literally got a free 50-inch TV and printer from someone’s divorce!"

"I have a shed full of stuff, come take a look."

"Following. I need a new hedge trimmer."

"That’s how we got an Lscreen for our pitching machine."

" Got a couple dirtbikes 10 years ago for an absolute steal."

Someone in the landscape business posted, "I may have to change my tactics for acquiring new landscaping equipment, that’s genius!" Another made a pitch for "his golf clubs." One more made a similar attempt to land an airplane.

Facebook people are the best people

Thanks, people of Facebook. You never disappoint.

If you're not a member of a local Facebook group, jump into one. You can thank me later.

