EHT, Northfield: Don’t Watch This Ocean City 4-Way-Stop!

If you live, work, or drive in Egg Harbor Township or Northfield, things have recently changed or are about to change.

We're talking about your driving patterns, thanks to some changes being made on some area roads.

Egg Harbor Township's new 4-way-stops

Several months ago, in an attempt to cut down on accidents and make driving safer in the township, Egg Harbor Township erected 4-way-stops at three different intersections:

Reega Avenue and Cates Road

West Jersey Avenue and Cates Road

West Jersey Avenue and Ridge Avenue

These changes were made in December, and one thing is for sure: they've certainly slowed down traffic on both West Jersey and Reega Avenues.

If you follow local Facebook groups, people claim that the intersections are a struggle for some because "they just don't know how to come to a stop!"

We'll have to wait for some sort of report from the Township to see if there are fewer accidents at the intersections.

I would guess—and this is only a guess—that the stop-sign intersections have seen a reduction in traffic, as some have decided to avoid the intersection altogether and have adjusted their routes.

Northfield getting four-way stop

In Northfield, April 1st is the target date for a new 4-way-stop interesection.

The new 4-way-stop will be up and active at Zion Road and Oak Avenue.

Hopefully, drivers in the area will adjust to the new traffic pattern quickly.

Video catches dangerous action at Ocean City intersection

From social media comes a great video of traffic at a 4-way stop in Ocean City.

While traffic is light, surprisingly, not many people are actually stopping at the intersection. As the narrator says, "Oh, that's a Jersey roll, that's fine!"

Let's stay safe out there, South Jersey!

