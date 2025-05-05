Long Closed EHT Restaurant Makes a Comeback

A once popular restaurant chain, with an Egg Harbor Township location, is making a comeback.

If you were around in the 1970s and 1980s, you probably remember the Ground Round. It was a well-known casually family restaurant chain, possibly predating neighborhood-concept chains like Applebees, TGI Fridays, and more.

One of the Ground Round's promotion was a "pay what you weigh" children's menu.

Ground Round in Egg Harbor Township

The Ground Round was once located on the Black Horse Pike, near where TW Sports was located. The restaurant was famous for allowing - and even encouraging - patrons to throw peanut shells on the floor. (It was all fun and games back then, until someone somewhere slipped on the peanuts, and lawyers started getting involved.)

The Ground Round eventually closed in the late 1990s or early 2000s. A couple other restaurants opened in the same building, until the building was eventually sold and torn down. Those restaurants were The Berkshire Grill (above) and Flat Iron Grill. The property is now part of a Royal Farms on the location.

The comeback has begun

When The Ground Round isn't opening new locations across the country, one location has opened in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.

"Re-imagined and reinvented Ground Round" is how the restaurant is being described. Their website says they are honoring The Ground Round's legacy, "while catering to a modern dining experience." The idea is to stir some positive memories for its customers.

Is a chain revival underway, or is this Ground Round, and one-location attempt at a comeback? Only time will tell!

