EHT Secret Pizza Guy Settles in Somers Point

When I first heard about the "Secret Pizza" being sold in Egg Harbor Township, I was intrigued

When I received my first "Secret Pizza" order, I was blown away—by both the experience and the pizza.

A few years ago, I went to the website for the first time, looked for an opening in the "Secret Pizza Schedule," plugged in my order, and, a couple of weeks later, picked up my pizza from somebody's house after pulling into the driveway in a typical EHT neighborhood.

Things have changed recently, and my favorite pizza guy no longer operates out of the kitchen of his house - he has an actual pizza establishment.

Squares and Fare in Somers Point

A few months ago, the "Secret Pizza Guy" moved his operation from his home kitchen to a beautiful new facility in Somers Point.

Squares and Fares is now open at 7 East New Jersey Avenue in Somers Point. It's right by Charlie's Bar in Somers Point.

While the place is open, you still need to order your pizza ahead of time, from a daily schedule on their website.

I was very lucky as I placed my order on the same day I picked up the pizza.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This ain't your fast-food pizza

The pizza from Squares and Fare Pizza doesn't look like your typical boardwalk pizza, and it doesn't look like your typical 30-minute or less pizza.

The pizza from Squares and Fare is made personally just for you.

Even though the owner, Dominic, is no longer making your pizza in his kitchen, he's caring about YOUR pizza.

Now there's a commercial pizza oven, and each pie is made individually.

As I arrived for pick-up, one of Dom's workers was pulling out my pizza from the oven, but before he could box it up, Dom checked it - and was not happy! He indicated it had to go back in the oven, so the crust could be cooked a little longer - to get that perfect crispiness.

JK JK loading...

This is great pizza

Find someone who cares about your pizza the way Dominic cares about my pizza!

Once he finally pulled by pizza from the oven, Dom hit it with some olive oil and some last-minute spices, and it was ready to go.

I resisted the temptation to pull out a slice while I was driving, waiting `til I got home.

Oh, it was so good. The crust is incredible - crispy, yet thicker than a "normal" pizza. Despite the thickness is was light and delicious.

The sauce: sweet and maybe just a hint of sassy. The pepperoni was cooked perfectly without a hint of greasiness.

This really is pizza perfection.

Get our free mobile app

Your pizza order

Dom says he's still feeling out of his new pizza oven, making sure he's happy with every order. The next step is offering sandwiches and other items.

Check out the website and order here. You won't find all kinds of toppings and options. That's OK, you don't need them. It's also a little more expensive than you might be used to. Believe me, you will taste the difference. This is not your typical 30-minute-or-less pizza.

I can't wait til I order again from the former "Secret Pizza Guy."

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show. Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly