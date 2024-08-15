EHT’s Taco el Tio Video Goes Super Viral on TikTok

A TikTok video filmed at an Egg Harbor Township restaurant is breaking the internet right now.

Millions of views for TikTok video

The Mexican restaurant Taco el Tio (one of my favorite places!) has a video blowing up TikTok this week.

To date, the video has been seen over 14.8 million times. .

The video is only six seconds long, but people are loving it.

It's labeled, "They don't know how much they are appreciated."

It appears to have been filmed in the kitchen of the restaurant, with a waitress telling two workers in the kitchen how much a customer appreciated one of their dishes:

So far, the video has over 3 million likes and nearly 4,000 comments.

People seem to really enjoy the comeback from the kitchen worker:

" For non-Spanish speakers he said “Que dijo”, which translates to “What did she say?” They’re either happy that they did good, or they’re happy because she was - but they don’t understand."

" The high pitched “que dijo” is meeeee asff ."

." " the blank smile of not understanding transcends all language barriers ."

Get our free mobile app

Taco el Tio is fantastic

While their TikTok work is great, I can tell you the food and atmosphere at Taco El Tio are both excellent! It's a fun place to go after work or a night out.

Check out their website here.

I love their fajitas and margaritas!

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show. Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly