EHT&#8217;s Taco el Tio Video Goes Super Viral on TikTok

EHT’s Taco el Tio Video Goes Super Viral on TikTok

Google Maps

A TikTok video filmed at an Egg Harbor Township restaurant is breaking the internet right now.

Millions of views for TikTok video

The Mexican restaurant Taco el Tio (one of my favorite places!) has a video blowing up TikTok this week.

To date, the video has been seen over 14.8 million times. .

The video is only six seconds long, but people are loving it.

It's labeled, "They don't know how much they are appreciated."

It appears to have been filmed in the kitchen of the restaurant, with a waitress telling two workers in the kitchen how much a customer appreciated one of their dishes:

@tacoseltiogrill They dont know how much they are appreciated ❤️ #tacoeltio#tacos#EHT#margaritas#nj#fyp#restaurant#mexicanrestaurant#servers#foryoupage#Bernie#serverlife#viral#viralvideo#viraltiktok♬ original sound - tacoseltiogrill

So far, the video has over 3 million likes and nearly 4,000 comments.

  • People seem to really enjoy the comeback from the kitchen worker:
  • "For non-Spanish speakers he said “Que dijo”, which translates to “What did she say?” They’re either happy that they did good, or they’re happy because she was - but they don’t understand."
  • "The high pitched “que dijo” is meeeee asff."
  • "the blank smile of not understanding transcends all language barriers."
Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app

Taco el Tio is fantastic

While their TikTok work is great, I can tell you the food and atmosphere at Taco El Tio are both excellent! It's a fun place to go after work or a night out.

Check out their website here.

I love their fajitas and margaritas!

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show.

Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

20 of South Jersey's Most Loved Restaurants

We asked South Jersey residents about their favorite go-back-again restaurants

Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Egg Harbor Township, EHT, Taco El Tio, TikTok, Viral video
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, Humor, News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3