Engaged Egg Harbor Township Couple Hopes For Return of Missing Rings

It's a terrible feeling to lose something so special and sentimental as an engagement ring.



An Egg Harbor Township couple is hoping that a miracle happens and that a couple very important rings get returned to their possession.

Rachel and Charlie have been together for nine years. Charlie tells me that Rachel got pregnant early in the relationship - he was 23, Rachel was 19. "When she was pregnant and we were trying to start a life and find our way, she needed to build credit so applied for a Kay Jewelry credit card and bought the smaller of the two rings which she had planned to give to our first born daughter Layna.

Charlie told me that once they got onto better financial footing, about a year later, he proposed and they got the new engagement ring. " She specifically picked out from a custom jeweler and fell in love with." Charlie says, "It isn't even about the financial aspect of the rings being gone as much as it is about the meanings and memories tied to them which signify our growth together as a family.

Charlie first posted the story of the lost rings this week on an Egg Harbor Township Facebook group page. He said they were both at a local Planet Fitness in Egg Harbor Township (Fire Road and the Black Horse Pike) when Rachel asked Charlie to put her rings in a locker while they worked out.

Courtesy of Charlie and Rachel Courtesy of Charlie and Rachel loading...

Charlie said when he went back to the locker he retrieved his keys, but forgot about the rings. He told me what happened next:

"We left the gym at 850pm on Monday. We were with a friend so I was talking with him as we went into the locker room and grabbed my keys not even thinking I had put the rings in the back of the locker and walked away to leave the gym.with the locker wide open (gym closed at 10pm). The next morning I am working at my desk at home and Rachel is getting ready to leave for work and she says "Hey baby, where did you put my rings from last night?" My heart immediately fell to my stomach and I went crazy checking my truck and my gym pants, and then immediately called Planet Fitness and asked if they were by chance turned in and if they could check the lock I was using. They said nothing was turned in and locker was empty. Rachel stopped by the gym at noon to follow up and again no report of them being turned in."

Charlie says they've check back with the gym several times, they've filed a police report, and they've even called around to area pawn shops.

Now, they're reaching out to the public in hopes that if someone took the rings they will do the right thing and return them. Charlie says if they get the rings back, there will be no legal action taken or anything like that. They just want the rings back.

If you can help you're urged to contact Egg Harbor Township Police. If you're not comfortable with that, you can email me: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com - or drop them off at out studios: 950 Tilton Road, Northfield, 2nd floor.

We wish Charlie and Rachel good luck in getting the rings back.

Thanks for reading their story!

