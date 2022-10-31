English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish
Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township.
Actually, it's Mr. Wish.
The sign is up and the opening is "soon."
Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
The Mr. Wish menu includes Fruit Teas, Ices Fruit Teas, Milk Teas, Fresh Babo, Smoothies, and Macchiatos.
On the Mr. Wish website, the store is explained this way:
"Mr. Wish believes the key to a fine tea beverage is determined by natural and fresh ingredients. Mr. Wish was officially born as a healthy brand bearing in the core values of Fresh Fruit Tea."
Mr. Wish originated in Central Taiwan and is the "#1 fresh fruit tea beverage brand in Taiwan."
Have you tried Mr. Wish before? Let us know!
SOURCE: MrWishUSA.com