Enjoy “From Farm To Fork” Dining In Atlantic City This October

I always get excited when I see people waking up on social media to all the junk they put in our food these days. Did you know that some of the additives and preservatives we consume on a daily basis are actually illegal in other countries? Our food is poisoning us from the inside out.

In recent years, many parents have started paying a lot more attention to what their kids are eating. Personally, I love to see it!

A lot of the food we see in stores today is processed, meaning it has been altered from its original state. This can include added sugars, unhealthy fats, and artificial preservatives. Eating too much processed food can lead to serious health issues like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. No good parent wants that for their child's future.

Many snacks and even some meats have artificial food dyes to make them look more appealing. These dyes have been linked to various health problems, including allergies, hyperactivity in children, and even potential links to cancer.

When people know how their food is grown and processed, it’s a huge relief. Parents often feel more confident about the nutrition their kids are getting when they choose fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole foods rather than pre-packaged snacks.



There's nothing wrong with wanting quality food for yourself, too. Knowing that a food is organic or locally sourced can also mean fewer chemicals and better farming practices. There’s more information available now than ever before about nutrition and health. With the rise of social media and documentaries on food issues, people are learning about the importance of healthy eating and how it can affect their family's well-being.

Farm-To-Fork Dinner Hosted In Atlantic City This Fall

That's why it's so important to highlight groups like C.R.O.P.S in Atlantic City. It stands for Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces.

C.R.O.P.S. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to alleviate food insecurity through empowering healthy, interconnected communities by cultivating fresh produce, ensuring access to nutritious food, providing educational programming, and advocating for sustainable food systems and collaborative solutions.

They're hosting their 4th Annual Farm To Fork Fundraiser in October using ingredients grown in various local community gardens. How AWESOME is that?? Guests will enjoy mocktails and fun dishes all from locally-sourced healthy ingredients.

All of that information can be found HERE.

