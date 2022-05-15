Authorities say an erratic driver struck and killed a 63-year-old woman in Cape May Sunday afternoon.

According to the Cape May Police Department, they received a call around 4:15 PM about an "erratic driver" heading over the Route 109 bridge into Cape May.

Responding officers found a vehicle that matched the description traveling southbound on Lafayette Street.

Police say the driver struck a 63-year-old woman on Lafayette Street then eventually hit a utility pole and another vehicle before coming to a stop.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to 6ABC, the driver, who has not yet been identified by police, was being treated for unknown injuries at an area hospital.

