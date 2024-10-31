Every Mom’s Number One Trick-Or-Treating Survival Tip In NJ

Halloween is fun and all, but it can be a lot of work for parents. This year, it's a bummer for the majority of us that have to get up for work tomorrow. Oh, and don't forget about how difficult it'll be trying to get the kids to bed after this annual night of sugar-crazed frivolity.

Ladies (and men, but sometimes it seems like it's more stressful on mama), that stress factor isn't lost on me. I may not have kids yet, but I'm out every year with my niece and nephew and my friends' children, so I've seen how nuts it can get. With making sure every kid has everything they need for their costume, making sure their candy bins are ready to go, and also having to bring a backpack of sweatshirts in case it gets cold, by the time it's actually time to go trick-or-treating, you guys have already had yourselves A WHOLE DANG DAY. This morning will feel like a whole different lifetime by 6 p.m.



The Trick-Or-Treating Survival Trick All Moms Need To Know

So, what's the best thing you can do to ensure that you, mom, enjoy yourself, too? A little adult sippy cup never hurt anybody. I know this isn't anything new, but don't forget to treat yourself and relax after another Halloween well-done. Before you head out, throw some ice into your tumbler, fill it up with some of your favorite wine or hard seltzer, and tell the other moms that may look at you funny when they notice to mind their own business. Move along, Karen...



Halloween is only the start of the holiday season. Think of your sippy cup filled with "Lord, help me get through this" juice as a cheers to yourself & a wish for good luck for the rest of the craziness yet to come.

