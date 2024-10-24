An exchange student from China, who was living in Brooklyn, has been charged in connection to a bomb threat received at a school in Egg Harbor Township last month.

The threat was received via email at Atlantic Christian School on Wednesday, September 11th.

According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the person who sent the email named a specific location where he claimed to have planted a bomb.

The entire school was immediately searched and nothing suspicious was found. Out of an abundance of caution, the school was also searched with an explosive detection canine, and no explosive material was located.

An investigation revealed that the sender was a teenager living in Brooklyn who was an exchange student from China living in this country on a revoked visa because he was no longer enrolled in a private school here.

Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

EHT Police continued in a press release,

The investigation further revealed that this incident was not the first time the juvenile threatened to commit violence at a school. This was just the first time he threatened to commit violence at one of our [Egg Harbor Township] schools, and he sent multiple emails over the course of a few days.

Ultimately, the 16-year-old was charged with several counts of creating false public alarm and terroristic threats and was lodged in the Ocean County Youth Detention Center awaiting a court date.

Federal authorities also secured a detainer on the teenager as he has been allegedly threatening acts of violence while here on a revoked visa.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.