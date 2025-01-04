Expected Snowfall Totals For Monday’s South Jersey Storm

The snow is on the way!

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for South Jersey for a 24-hour period from 1 am Monday through 1 am Tuesday.

According to The Weather Channel, snow should start in South Jersey Sunday evening and continue through much of the day Monday.

How much snow can we expect?

While it's still early as of this writing (Saturday morning), it looks like some of the area will be receiving some significant snowfall.

Here's a look at some cities and the anticipated snowfall totals:

Absecon 1 -3 "

Atlantic City 3-5"

Cape My 3-5"

Cape May Court House 3-5"

Egg Harbor Township 1-3"

Hammonton 1-3"

Manahawkin 1-3"

Mays Landing 1-3"

Millville 1-3"

Ocean City 3-5"

Salem 1-3"

Toms River 1-3"

VIneland 1-3"

Based on these totals, if looks like the heavier snow is going to fall mostly along the coast.

Drive carefully

Already, law enforcement in our area is warning residents about the snow, and reminding them to drive carefully.

Keep in mind that road crews will be out and about before, during, and after the storm. Give them plenty of room and be careful!

Happy New Year, and welcome to winter! (Hopefully the winter will be short and quick:))

Keep reading for some photos from one of our most recent big snows - in 2022.

