South Jersey is officially in cleanup mode after Winter Storm Hernando. If you’ve stepped outside, you already know this snow is no joke.

After chatting with a few firefighters in Mays Landing this morning, one message was crystal clear: this is heavy, wet snow, and it’s dangerous.

Why This Wet Snow Is So Dangerous

This isn’t the fluffy, powdery stuff you can casually push aside. This winter weather snow is dense, soaked, and ridiculously heavy. Even first responders admitted it’s been tough to manage. That should tell you everything.

Wet snow makes shoveling physically demanding, especially for older residents or anyone with heart concerns. If your parents live alone or you’ve got elderly neighbors nearby, now is the time to check in. A quick text, a call, or better yet, offering to clear part of their driveway could make a huge difference.

Shoveling Safety Tips South Jersey Needs To Hear

If you have to shovel, don’t overdo it.

Take smaller scoops.

Pace yourself.

Take breaks.

Trying to move too much at once is how people end up in trouble. Listen to the firefighters… if it’s giving trained crews a hard time, it’s not something to power through just to “get it done.”

Please Stay Off The Roads If You Can

Crews across Atlantic County and Cape May County are already juggling downed trees, slick roads, and storm-related accidents. The last thing they need is extra traffic creating more problems.

If you don’t absolutely need to go out, don’t. Today is the perfect excuse to stay home, recharge, binge something, and spend time with family.

South Jersey, let’s look out for each other. Check on your people. Take it slow. Make sure you give emergency crews the space they need to do their jobs.

