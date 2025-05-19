Heads-up if you use E-ZPass in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or beyond: don't fall for this scam.

Even though this has been circulating for quite some time, lots of people are falling victim to it. And if you do, you certainly risk having your identity stolen and you'll be dealing with months and months of headaches.

How widespread of a problem is this? If you call New Jersey's E-ZPass customer service number, the very first thing that you'll hear - even before the laundry list of phone maze options - is an alert about it.

Biggest E-ZPass Scam Continues

Yes, officials on both state and federal levels say a widespread text messaging scam continues to go after customers of tolling agencies across the country.

Now, if you're like me, you've been getting these random texts since last year. One of my co-workers was just talking about it today, my parents have mentioned them, and if you mention it when you're talking to friends, just about everyone will chime in and say they've been getting them, too.

Millions and millions of scam text messages have been sent out about this. Are they annoying? You bet -- but they work. And there have been thousands of victims.

E-ZPass issues special alert - Photo: E-ZPass via Berlin Twp Police Dept / Canva E-ZPass issues special alert - Photo: E-ZPass via Berlin Twp Police Dept / Canva loading...

If you're one of the lucky few who haven't received one of these gems, an example of one that I recently received is below.

Is This E-ZPass Text About an Unpaid Toll Real?

So what exactly does this involve? This scam says you have unpaid tolls and some even say you're about to be thrown in jail because of them (just imagine being thrown in prison because you didn't pay a $3 toll...).

How do you "solve" the fake "problem?" You are directed to tap on a bogus website that looks just like the real E-ZPass website where you'll enter all of your personal information.

Even if you think you're savvy and you'll never fall for such a scam, it only takes one time when you're not fully paying attention to be the next victim.

That's how I think -- "there's no way I'll ever do something stupid like that." Well, I've accidentally tapped on those links.

Text message SMS scam or phishing concept. Man hands using smart phone B4LLS loading...

South Jersey Transportation Authority Issues Scam Alert

According to a recent press release from the South Jersey Transportation Authority, which operates the Atlantic City Expressway,

Customers receiving text messages claiming to be sent by 'E-ZPass Toll Services' that directs them to click a link to pay an outstanding toll balance to avoid a late fee should be aware that this message is fraudulent. The toll account information provided in these texts is neither valid nor accurate.

Chris Coleman Chris Coleman loading...

Experts say if you get a suspicious text message, do not click on the link to even look at the website.

And the FBI has even gotten involved. They've issued a warning about them.

So far, they have received thousands of complaints from at least three states.

READ MORE: I Drive On the Most Infuriating 1 Mile of Road in New Jersey Every Single Day

How New Jersey Drivers Can Protect Themselves

If you receive a text message claiming to be from E-ZPass, do not click on the link. Instead, delete that message immediately.

EZPass scam text message screenshot - Photo: Text message / Canva EZPass scam text message screenshot - Photo: Text message / Canva loading...

If you have questions about your account, call E-ZPass customer service or visit their website directly.

If you clicked on a link contained in a text message, officials advise you to immediately contact your financial institution and notify E-ZPass of any erroneous information posted to your accounts.

You may also report the fake text message to the FBI.

Common scams targeting New Jersey residents New Jersey officials are advising residents to watch out for these common scams. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia