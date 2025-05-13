I am convinced that I drive on the most infuriating single mile of road in the entire state of New Jersey every freakin' day.

And no, this isn't the Turnpike, the Parkway, the Expressway, or any of the big highways like Interstates 78, 287, or 195.

It's 5,200 feet of the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township.

Allow me to explain.

Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

You'll be zippin' along, usually slightly below the posted speed limit (I swear, there are people that wake up every morning and they say to themselves, "I'm gonna get on the Pike today and go 38 MPH in the left lane today!"), and all is well.

But then you hit the light at Spruce Avenue. And here's where the fun begins.

As soon as that light turns green and you get moving, you have to stop because someone wants to turn by the Cardiff Fire Company and Bob's Garden Center.

Black Horse Pike at Fork Rd in Egg Harbor Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps Black Horse Pike at Fork Rd in Egg Harbor Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

READ MORE: We Counted How Many Stores are Still Open at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing

So you speed up again and 1,000 feet later, you need to stop again because someone wants to turn by Riddle/Farr Avenues by A Touch of Italy (I can't wait for them to reopen!)...

Black Horse Pike at Riddle Ave in Egg Harbor Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps Black Horse Pike at Riddle Ave in Egg Harbor Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

And then you start to speed up again, only having to slow down a mere 500 feet later because someone always turns at Foster Ave. by Shore Vets.

Black Horse Pike at Foster Ave in Egg Harbor Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps Black Horse Pike at Foster Ave in Egg Harbor Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

But then don't even think about going fast because in 300 feet, someone will want to turn into Country Place...

Black Horse Pike at Country Place in Egg Harbor Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps Black Horse Pike at Country Place in Egg Harbor Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

And then 650 feet later, someone always turns onto Silver Avenue by the preschool... that's assuming the school bus isn't stopped on the Pike (side note: why can't that school bus turn into the preschool parking lot and pick all of the kids up there... why does it have to stop on the Pike?).

Black Horse Pike at Silver Ave in Egg Harbor Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps Black Horse Pike at Silver Ave in Egg Harbor Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Are we done stopping yet?

Oh no, my friends -- we'll go another 600 feet and someone will want to hang a left into the trailer park on Pineview Avenue.

Black Horse Pike at Pineview Ave in Egg Harbor Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps Black Horse Pike at Pineview Ave in Egg Harbor Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

It's not until there that there aren't any more median openings and if you want to turn, you'll have to participate in a civilized society and wait at the red light by Uibel Avenue.

This is the most infuriating one-mile of roadway in the state. And I don't know how or why the NJDOT allows it to be this way.

It's almost like the state allows its own "keep right pass left" law to be violated. If you're in the left lane, you're trying to get somewhere as quickly as possible. The complete opposite happens when people have to stop in the left lane to make a left turn.

Why not close all of these median openings and put in some turn lanes so turning traffic can get out of the travel lanes? That's exactly what they did a little farther up.

If you recall, back in 2014, the state spent $1.5 million closing all of the median openings between English Creek and Spruce Avenues. They were all closed and they put in turn lanes.

Black Horse Pike Construction TownSquare Media loading...

The result: traffic actually flows pretty well there. It certainly doesn't stop every few hundred feet.

Sure, we complained for a few weeks, but we all got used to it.

If the state made those changes 11 years ago, why can't they do the next mile of the pike and make things better?

Unique NJ road design that terrifies most other drivers Some quick-witted responses from out-of-state drivers that were forced to navigate a New Jersey jughandle. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant