Summer means three whole months of vacay vibes. Who doesn't love kicking back and relaxing with a nice, refreshing drink in their hands?

Isn't it the best feeling in the world when you get to enjoy a nice cocktail while doing something you enjoy? That's especially true for people who love the outdoors. Give me my drink of choice after a long afternoon of kayaking and I'm a happy summertime gal.

Delicious drinks come with the territory when speaking about summers at the Jersey Shore, am I right? Everybody's on the hunt for the best spot in town for Happy Hour.

Get our free mobile app

While that is, certainly, a valid question regardless of which beach town you frequent during your summers down the shore, the more important one would be who makes the best drink, right? Experience matters, sure, but I'll come back again and again for some drool-worthy cocktails

So, what is everybody drinking this summer?

You can't go wrong with ole' reliables like the frozen piña colada or strawberry daiquiri. Frozen margaritas are always a great time. Have you ever wondered what summer drink is the most popular here in the Garden State?

That answer may surprise you...

USA's Most Popular Summer Cocktails

Believe it or not, New Jersey's favorite summertime sip is sweet with some bubbles. Forget about the Old Fashion or the Mai Tai, it's neither one of those.

The folks over at Coffeeness have determined which drinks are the most popular in every single state. Check it out:

via Coffeeness via Coffeeness loading...

Would you have guessed New Jersey's favorite cocktail is an Aperol Spritz?

When combined with ice and a slice of orange (often used as a garnish), an Aperol Spritz tastes pleasantly bitter-sweet. Truth be told, it's perfect for a hot summer day. If you've never tried one, make sure to put it on your 2024 summer bucket list.

The Rules & Regulations For To Go Cocktails In New Jersey Ready for To Go Cocktails to become permanently legal in New Jersey? Here are the rules you would have to follow: Gallery Credit: Nicole S Murray