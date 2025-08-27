Back-to-school season in Jersey means backpacks, bus stops, and unfortunately, runny noses and fevers making their annual comeback. If you’re a parent in South Jersey, you're probably bracing for the wave of germs about to sweep through classrooms and into your home.

When your kid spikes a fever, it’s easy to think rest is best. There are plenty of instances where that is, indeed, the case. But, as flu, RSV, and COVID-19 overlap this fall, it’s important to know when a nap helps and when it could hide a bigger issue.

When Is It Safe To Sleep With A Fever?

According to Rosie Osmun, Certified Sleep Science Coach at Amerisleep.com, sleep can be helpful. “Sleep gives your body a chance to fight infection,” she explains. “But there are limits to what sleep alone can do.”

Fevers under 104°F are generally safe to sleep through, especially in otherwise healthy kids and adults. But, once a fever creeps higher, or if someone is immunocompromised, over 65, or showing signs of severe illness, medical attention may be needed.

Red Flags That Mean It’s Time To Call The Doc

If you’re unsure whether or not the fever will pass on its own, here’s when you should absolutely be seeking medical attention:

105°F or higher: Go to the ER

103°F or higher: Call your healthcare provider

101°F or higher (if immunocompromised or 65+): Check in with your doctor

Smart Fever Sleep Tips For Parents

The experts say keep the bedroom cool and breezy. Even though kids want to get cozy when they’re sick (who doesn’t?), make sure to stick with light blankets.

Staying hydrated is also of the utmost importance. Whether it’s with water, broth, or electrolyte drinks, just keep fluid consumption consistent. Also, be sure to watch for chest tightness or labored breathing.

As we head into another Jersey cold and flu season, remember that although sleep helps, smart sleep helps even more.

