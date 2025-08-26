Breathe, Mom And Dad: NJ Ranked Among Top 3 Safest States For Teen Drivers
If you’ve got a teen learning to drive this year, I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that you might be losing sleep over it. Im not a parent, but honestly, who could blame you?
Teaching a teenager how to drive must be one of the most nerve-wracking rites of passage for any parent. Here’s a bit of good news you’ll actually want to hear: New Jersey just ranked as one of the safest states in the entire country for teen drivers.
NJ Ranks #3 in the Nation for Teen Driver Safety
According to a new 2025 report from WalletHub, New Jersey ranks #3 overall for teenage driver safety out of all 50 states. That means Garden State parents can breathe a little easier as their teens start taking the wheel.
What makes NJ stand out, you ask? The report looked at 23 different safety and cost-related metrics. Our state crushed it being…
- #1 for distracted-driving and texting-while-driving laws
- #1 for teen driver’s graduated licensing laws
- #1 for impaired-driving laws
- #3 for lowest teen driver fatality rate
- #6 for lowest teen DUI rate
Not bad, Jersey. Not bad at all. Pretty awesome driving habits for first-timers, if you ask me.
Safety + Savings = BIG Parent Win
In addition to strict road safety laws, NJ also scored well in affordability categories like insurance costs and gas prices. That’s huge when you’re already budgeting for college, sports, and the latest iPhone.
Even if the idea of your teen merging onto the Parkway might give you heart palpitations, at least you can rest assured that NJ is doing its part to keep your young driver safe.
Now, just make sure they actually use their blinker. No road rage instances, please!
