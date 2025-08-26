If you’ve got a teen learning to drive this year, I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that you might be losing sleep over it. Im not a parent, but honestly, who could blame you?

Get our free mobile app

Teaching a teenager how to drive must be one of the most nerve-wracking rites of passage for any parent. Here’s a bit of good news you’ll actually want to hear: New Jersey just ranked as one of the safest states in the entire country for teen drivers.

NJ Ranks #3 in the Nation for Teen Driver Safety

According to a new 2025 report from WalletHub, New Jersey ranks #3 overall for teenage driver safety out of all 50 states. That means Garden State parents can breathe a little easier as their teens start taking the wheel.

What makes NJ stand out, you ask? The report looked at 23 different safety and cost-related metrics. Our state crushed it being…

#1 for distracted-driving and texting-while-driving laws

#1 for teen driver’s graduated licensing laws

#1 for impaired-driving laws

#3 for lowest teen driver fatality rate

#6 for lowest teen DUI rate

Not bad, Jersey. Not bad at all. Pretty awesome driving habits for first-timers, if you ask me.

Teen driver focusing on backing out of driveway TSM Media Center | XiFotos loading...

Safety + Savings = BIG Parent Win

In addition to strict road safety laws, NJ also scored well in affordability categories like insurance costs and gas prices. That’s huge when you’re already budgeting for college, sports, and the latest iPhone.

Even if the idea of your teen merging onto the Parkway might give you heart palpitations, at least you can rest assured that NJ is doing its part to keep your young driver safe.

READ MORE: The Best Driving Directions In South Jersey MUST Include These

Now, just make sure they actually use their blinker. No road rage instances, please!

Look: 10 Worst States For Teen Drivers In order to determine the best and worst states for teen drivers, WalletHub analyzed the teen-driving environment in the 50 states across three key dimensions: 1) Safety, 2) Economic Environment, and 3) Driving Laws. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews