Cops Bust Five for Fighting at Carnival Outside Hamilton Mall

Hamilton Township Police were busy Friday night keeping the peace and restoring order outside Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.

The scene was a carnival that was being held outside the mall, in the parking lot.

Police respond to fighting complaints outside Mays Landing mall

Officials with the Hamilton Township Police Department say officers had to deal with several fights and a number of disorderly people when they were dispatched to the carnival being held in the parking lot of the Hamilton Mall. Police responded to the scene at about 8:15 pm.

Police had to implement crowd-control measures and immediately sent out a call to other departments for assistance. Police ended up making five arrests, and additional charges are pending the completion of an investigation. Police say several people received minor injuries.

Safety is a priority

Hamilton Township Police officials emphasized that they are committed to the safety of the people. "There will be zero tolerance for anyone acting disorderly, and those who cannot follow the rules will be arrested. Juveniles who are out past curfew will be charged and released to a parent/guardian."

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department

