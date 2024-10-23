Officials say a little bridge on a busy road in Egg Harbor Township will reopen later this week after 10 months of construction.

The EH-29 bridge over Lakes Creek on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road closed back in January so the span could be rebuilt. At that time, work was expected to take about a year.

Wednesday morning, officials with the county provided this update:

Beginning at 6:30 PM this evening, Wednesday, October 23, Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in Egg Harbor Township will be closed between Jeffers Landing Road (CR651) and Kathy Lane for paving and striping operations prior to the reopening of the roadway as of Friday morning, October 25.

Somers Point-Mays Landing Road is a popular "back way" to get between Mays Landing, Egg Harbor Township, and several shore towns, especially during the busy summer tourist season.

EH29 Lakes Creek Bridge on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in Egg Harbor Township NJ EH29 Lakes Creek Bridge on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

For the past 10 months, many drivers used the officially posted detour, however, others figured out that using Bevis Mill Road, a much smaller street, was faster, which angered residents because motorists were ignoring the posted 25 MPH speed limit.

One resident commented,

Slow the f down on bevis mill rd. This detour is only on day 5 and it's getting old.

In an effort to calm traffic in that neighborhood, those living along Bevis Mill Road posted dozens and dozens of "slow down" signs along the entire length of the road.

