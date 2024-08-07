Five Hurt in Golf Cart Crash in Wildwood NJ

A terrible accident in Wildwood Tuesday night, during a National Night Out celebration.
5 Injured as golf cart crashes into people
Wildwood Police were hosting a community National Night Event at Fox Park when a golf cart went out of control, striking several people.
Wildwood Police say for the last twenty years they've hosted a "simulated impaired operator low speed golf cart course."
This time, one of the speed-governed carts left the designated course and wrecked havoc. At the time the cart was operated by "a juvenile attendee."
Since Wildwood's Fire Department was already on the scene for the event, members were able to immediately render aid.
Wildwood Police say one child and four adults were taken to Cape Regional Medical Center. Three were treated and released. As of Wednesday afternoon, two are still hospitalized for their injuries.
Police have not released the identities of anyone involved.
Comments from Wildwood City Police Department
Here's what police had to say, in a message posted on Facebook:
SOURCE: Wildwood City Police
