Here’s My Story of Flying Spirit Airlines From Atlantic City

I spent a week in Florida recently, and I flew on Spirit Airlines from Atlantic City International Airport.

(If you think this is a "Knock Spirit Story"m it is NOT)

I actually had a very pleasant experience - and, it's not my first!

Spirit Airlines Edges Closer To Bankruptcy Filing Getty Images loading...

Smooth sailing

I've been flying Spirit for 20 years now, and I really feel like I'm a Spirit "pro."

Yes, Spirit is a "low-cost, no-frills airline" and I know that. I understand that. I expect that. (But... there are some frills:))

I booked my flight through the Spirit App - very easy. It took less than five minutes. I am a Free Spirit member (I think that's the name of the reward/loyalty program), and that probably helps make it easier.

I'm a lover of the "Big Front Seat" on Spirit. It costs more, sure, but I'm willing to pay more for the added room.

In the last several months, Spirit has introduced some bundle options, where you can get your seat choice, bag options, and even drinks and snacks for one price. I like that too!

Spirit Airlines Edges Closer To Bankruptcy Filing Getty Images loading...

The trip

With my boarding ticket right on the Spirit App, the process was pretty easy.

I didn't check a bag, so when I got to Atlantic City Airport, I walked right up to the security line. It was an early morning flight, so I breezed through security.

I have to get EVERYWHERE early, so I had to sit and wait for my flight to board.

Boarding was painless, and our flight left on time.

On the place, the staff was friendly and nice - even at 5:30 am.

On board, I ordered my usual Sprit snack - a Diet Coke and a Blueberry muffin - and life was good.

The landing was uneventful, and de-planning was easy.

The return trip was the same, so all told, another good Spirit experience!

Get our free mobile app

Spirit Airlines Edges Closer To Bankruptcy Filing Getty Images loading...

The rest of the story

Interestingly, since I was seated up front, I was able to eavesdrop on a conversation the flight attendants and some ground staff had.

They were concerned about a passenger who may have been "over-served" before he stepped on the flight.

They handled it very professionally, talked to the passenger and there was never a problem. I was very impressed.

Another great flight Spirit Airlines! Thank you!

LOOK: The history behind all 63 national parks in the US The National Parks System manages 63 national parks. Stacker analyzed NPS info to compile the history and features of each. Gallery Credit: Stacker