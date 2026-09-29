Tips to Keep Your Vehicle Safe From Theft in Atlantic County

Tips to Keep Your Vehicle Safe From Theft in Atlantic County

Photo by Ali Aliakbari on Unsplash

I'm always amazed at the number of people who refuse to lock their cars.

I don't mean they forget to lock their car - I mean they refuse to lock their car.

In their heads, they think their car is somehow safer if it's left unlocked.

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Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash
Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Offers Tips on Keeping Your Vehicle Safe From Theft

Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds had this to say about car theft in the county: "Auto theft is not just a property crime. It can put families, neighborhoods, and the broader community at risk. Our goal is to prevent crime  before it happens, protect our families, and avoid the tragedies that can result when stolen vehicles are used in dangerous or criminal activity."

Reynolds' words really do ring true. Several weeks ago, it was a stolen vehicle that was involved in a crash in Mays Landing. It was a crash that resulted in a local couple being killed.

The Prosecutor's Office says keeping your vehicle safe - and the community safe -  is really a case of "shared responsibility."

Here are tips put forth by Reynolds and his staff:

  • Lock Your Vehicle
  • Remove Keys and Key Fobs
  • Remove Valuables
  • Turn on Exterior Lighting
  • Check Doors and Windows
  • Report Suspicious Activity

On the surface, it really is kind of "common sense" stuff.

Stay smart and stay safe!

Photo by Aditya Sethia on Unsplash
Photo by Aditya Sethia on Unsplash

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

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