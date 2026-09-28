You thought this nor’easter was bad?

Well… apparently, winter has entered the chat.

If you’re already thinking about snow, ice, freezing rain and the possibility of another winter that has us staring out the window wondering if we really need to leave the house, there are already some interesting predictions for the 2026-27 season.

Here’s the thing, though: the big winter almanacs don't completely agree.

One Almanac Is Warning About A Messy Winter

The Farmers’ Almanac is calling for a season of “snow, sleet, and surprises,” with the Northeast facing a particularly tricky mix of rain, sleet, ice and potentially heavy, wet snow.

Because temperatures could hover around freezing, a tiny change in a storm’s track could mean the difference between rain and an icy mess.

Honestly, that sounds VERY New Jersey for winter weather.

But The Other Forecast Isn't Quite as Dramatic

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has a different take.

Its forecast calls for a milder winter in the Atlantic Corridor, which includes our region, with slightly below-normal snowfall. However, the southern part of the broader Northeast is expected to be colder and snowier.

So… what are we supposed to believe?

El Niño Could Make Things Interesting

Both forecasts are watching El Niño, which is expected to be strong this winter. But even The Old Farmer’s Almanac says El Niño doesn't automatically mean more snow. Ocean temperatures, the polar vortex and other atmospheric patterns can all influence what actually happens.

For South Jersey, it’ll be best to keep the snow shovel nearby, but don't panic-buy the milk and bread just yet.

Winter 2026-27 could still have plenty of surprises.

Your Fall Bucket List: 25 New Jersey Towns to Visit Before Winter From covered bridges on the Delaware to Victorian boardwalks down the shore, these 25 New Jersey towns turn into full-blown fall postcards every October. Click through for the best leaf-peeping, apple picking, and cozy Main Streets the state has to offer. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan