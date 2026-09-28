South Jersey Winter Forecast Is Looking VERY Interesting
You thought this nor’easter was bad?
Well… apparently, winter has entered the chat.
If you’re already thinking about snow, ice, freezing rain and the possibility of another winter that has us staring out the window wondering if we really need to leave the house, there are already some interesting predictions for the 2026-27 season.
Here’s the thing, though: the big winter almanacs don't completely agree.
One Almanac Is Warning About A Messy Winter
The Farmers’ Almanac is calling for a season of “snow, sleet, and surprises,” with the Northeast facing a particularly tricky mix of rain, sleet, ice and potentially heavy, wet snow.
Because temperatures could hover around freezing, a tiny change in a storm’s track could mean the difference between rain and an icy mess.
Honestly, that sounds VERY New Jersey for winter weather.
But The Other Forecast Isn't Quite as Dramatic
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has a different take.
Its forecast calls for a milder winter in the Atlantic Corridor, which includes our region, with slightly below-normal snowfall. However, the southern part of the broader Northeast is expected to be colder and snowier.
So… what are we supposed to believe?
El Niño Could Make Things Interesting
Both forecasts are watching El Niño, which is expected to be strong this winter. But even The Old Farmer’s Almanac says El Niño doesn't automatically mean more snow. Ocean temperatures, the polar vortex and other atmospheric patterns can all influence what actually happens.
For South Jersey, it’ll be best to keep the snow shovel nearby, but don't panic-buy the milk and bread just yet.
Winter 2026-27 could still have plenty of surprises.
Your Fall Bucket List: 25 New Jersey Towns to Visit Before Winter
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan
Exhilarating Indoor Activities To Get Through Winter in South Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal