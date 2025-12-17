Have you ever been in a bank during a robbery attempt?

I can't even imagine that happening.

Today, I spoke with a person who was in the TD Bank last week when a man attempted to rob the branch.

READ MORE: The Best Pizza for Under 8 Bucks in South Jersey

READ MORE: How Every Atlantic County Town Voted in the Recent Governor's Race

Get our free mobile app

Northfield Police Northfield Police loading...

Police Still Searching for Northfield Bank Robbery Suspect

At about 1 pm on Friday, December 12th, a man walked in the TD Bank on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township. The man, wearing a mask, eventually handed a teller a hold-up note. Police say the man did not get any money, and no one was injured.

Northfield Police Northfield Police loading...

Northfield Police aren't say how or why the man failed, but he did as far as his quest for money is concerned.

He was successful - so far - in getting away.

Police initially released the photos of the suspect that appear in this story. Now, they've just released this following photos of the suspects car. It appears that maybe the suspect parked his car away from the bank, off-location.

City of Northfield Police Department City of Northfield Police Department loading...

Witness Says Bank Employees Were Very Professional

I spoke with a woman who says she was in the bank at the time of the robbery. She says she was doing business at the bank for "a couple of hours", and she's given me permission to use her name. For her safety, though, I've decided not to reveal her identity.

Here's the kicker - She knew there was something happening, but really didn't know that it was a robbery attempt until later that day, after she left the bank!

She said looking back, the business person she was working with was distracted by something at the time the attempt was probably happening, but that person stayed calm and professional. She said all the bank employees probably received some sort of inter-office alert, but all stayed calm.

The witness said the bank was very busy, and there were no loud distractions or anything like that. She says she must have left shortly after the suspect left, because police hadn't even arrived yet. She does remember the bank manager going outside and "waving at something or someone."

At one point the employee she was working with made note of all some of the security camera's in the bank.

Kudos to the TD Bank staff for remaining calm during what must have been a tense situation.

Again, I repeat: How or what did the suspect not get any money, as police have stated?

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly