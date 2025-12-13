No One Hurt in Attempted Robbery of Northfield NJ Bank

Northfield Police/JK/Canva

Police in Northfield, New Jersey say a man tried to rob the TD Bank on Tillton Road Friday afternoon.

Police have released photos of the alleged criminal.

Northfield Police
Attempted Robbery of TD Bank in Northfield New Jersey

Police in Northfield say they're searching for a man who attempted to rob the TD Bank location on Tilton Road at New Road Friday afternoon.

Police say at about 1 pm, the man entered the bank and passed a note to a teller. No weapon was displayed, and no one was injured.

Police haven't said what happened, but the man left the bank without any money.

Police say they are "pursuing leads and reviewing surveillance footage" in an attempt to identify the suspect.

Northfield Police
Police Looking to Identify Suspect

Police have released photos of the suspect and his car.

They describe him as, "approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build, possible Hispanic or Asian, wearing a black sweatshirt, black jacket, and a hood over his head. Suspect was wearing black sweatpants, black socks, and dark colored slides that had a bright image depicted on top of them. He was wear a black cloth medical style mask over nose and mouth."

Northfield Police
If you can help authorities and provide any information, you're urged to contact the Northfield Police Department at 609-641-2832, extension 114. You can also send an email to cid@npdnj.org.

SOURCE: City of Northfield Police Department.

